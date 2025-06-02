Left Menu

Taylor Swift Takes Control: A New Chapter and 'Doctor Who' Regenerates

Taylor Swift has reclaimed control of her music catalog, purchasing the master recordings of her first six albums. Meanwhile, 'Doctor Who' sees a changing of the guard as Ncuti Gatwa exits and Billie Piper returns to the iconic sci-fi series.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift announced she has secured the master recordings of her initial six albums, marking a significant victory in the ongoing saga over her music rights. This acquisition culminates a dispute beginning in 2019 when her masters were sold without her bid opportunity, prompting her to re-record four albums under 'Taylor's Version.'

In other entertainment news, the iconic British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' witnessed another significant shift. Ncuti Gatwa, the first Black actor to assume the lead role, departed in the latest season's finale. This episode also marked the return of Billie Piper, a familiar face in the series' long history dating back to its 1963 debut.

The character of the Doctor, renowned for their time-traveling adventures in a blue police telephone box, benefits from the ability to regenerate, allowing different actors to bring their unique flair to the role across the decades.

