Rock Legends and Hollywood's Star-Studded Battles: The Latest in Entertainment News

Beloved Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir passed away at 78, succumbing to lung issues. Hollywood's brightest stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, compete for Golden Globe awards this Sunday. DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' leads the nominations at the glamorous Beverly Hills event, with notable co-stars also vying for honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 02:30 IST
Bob Weir, the esteemed co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78, confirmed his family.

Weir, a key figure in the famed psychedelic jam band, was battling cancer since July and ultimately succumbed to lung complications, with loved ones by his side, his family announced via Instagram. The statement did not specify details regarding his time or place of passing.

On another note in the entertainment world, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, and other stars are set to vie for Golden Globe honors in Beverly Hills. DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' secures top nominations at the event, showcasing a gripping narrative featuring significant performances by noted actors.

