Gukesh's Groundbreaking Triumph: A Turning Point in Indian Chess

In a sensational turn of events, Indian chess sensation D Gukesh defeated reigning world number one Magnus Carlsen in an intense match at Norway Chess, hailed as a 'pivotal moment' for Indian chess by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma expressed pride in Gukesh's achievement, describing his victory over Carlsen as phenomenal and unforgettable, celebrating it as a landmark success that elevates the stature of Indian chess on the global stage.

A five-time world champion, Carlsen maintained control for much of the grueling four-hour match. However, a key mistake under time pressure allowed the young Indian chess prodigy to capitalize and secure a remarkable win over the chess titan.

(With inputs from agencies.)