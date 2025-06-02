Left Menu

Gukesh's Groundbreaking Triumph: A Turning Point in Indian Chess

Indian chess player D Gukesh's victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess marks a significant milestone in Indian chess. Despite Carlsen's initial dominance, Gukesh seized a critical error to claim victory, earning accolades from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a sensational turn of events, Indian chess sensation D Gukesh defeated reigning world number one Magnus Carlsen in an intense match at Norway Chess, hailed as a 'pivotal moment' for Indian chess by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma expressed pride in Gukesh's achievement, describing his victory over Carlsen as phenomenal and unforgettable, celebrating it as a landmark success that elevates the stature of Indian chess on the global stage.

A five-time world champion, Carlsen maintained control for much of the grueling four-hour match. However, a key mistake under time pressure allowed the young Indian chess prodigy to capitalize and secure a remarkable win over the chess titan.

