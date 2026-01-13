Magnus Carlsen Confirms Participation in Oslo's Norway Chess Tournament
Magnus Carlsen confirms his participation in the upcoming Norway Chess tournament, which moves from Stavanger to Oslo in 2026. Carlsen, who has considered stepping back from classical chess, puts an end to speculation about his involvement. Norway Chess Women participants will be announced soon.
Acclaimed chess icon Magnus Carlsen has confirmed he will participate in the Norway Chess tournament scheduled for Oslo in 2026, dispelling any doubts about his involvement. The move marks the event's departure from its traditional location in Stavanger.
Carlsen, a master with twenty-world championships to his name, had fueled speculation regarding his attendance after voicing intentions to progressively distance himself from classical chess. Despite these statements, his commitment to the event remains unwavering, securing his presence for what is a well-respected tournament.
As Norway Chess prepares to host not only Carlsen but also an array of talents, attention will focus on an anticipated announcement of participants in the newly established Norway Chess Women. Moreover, India aims to make history, with its players like Gukesh and Erigaisi eager to make significant strides.
