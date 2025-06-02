Left Menu

Telangana's Triumphant Progress: A State of Innovation and Unity

On Telangana's state formation day, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led celebrations, highlighting the state's progress in infrastructure, IT, and pharmaceuticals. The focus remains on fostering unity and innovation, enhancing connectivity, and improving quality of life through transformative projects.

In a vibrant celebration marking Telangana's state formation day, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unfurled the National Flag at separate events. This occasion on Monday underscores Telangana's journey since its inception on June 2, 2014, after a prolonged fight for statehood.

The Governor praised Telangana's achievements, citing major infrastructure projects and burgeoning sectors like IT and pharmaceuticals. These developments aim to enhance connectivity and quality of life, positioning the state as a leader in innovation and progress.

Governor Varma emphasized the importance of unity in diversity with a vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat', encouraging harmonious regional growth. Celebrations extended beyond government offices to political parties and the High Court, symbolizing a collective pride in Telangana's ongoing development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

