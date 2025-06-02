Remembering Devin Harjes: A Versatile Actor's Legacy

Devin Harjes, a well-known American television actor who made his mark with significant roles in series like 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'Daredevil,' and 'Gotham,' has died at the age of 41. The news of his death on May 27 was verified through an obituary on his personal website, reported People.

According to People, Harjes succumbed to cancer complications while at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City, having been diagnosed last winter. Notably, he portrayed boxing legend Jack Dempsey in two episodes of the second season of 'Boardwalk Empire.'

Harjes has made memorable contributions in a variety of productions, notably as Pete Baylor in Netflix's sci-fi series 'Manifest,' among other roles in popular shows like 'Daredevil' and 'Gotham.' His other television work includes appearances on 'Blue Bloods,' 'Orange Is the New Black,' 'Elementary,' and 'FBI.'

Originating from Lubbock, Texas, where he was born in July 1983, Harjes initially pursued a passion for animal care, specifically horses, before shifting to acting in Dallas-Fort Worth's theatre scene. His move to New York City saw him engaging in student films and off-Broadway productions.

Upon refining his acting skills, Harjes ventured into independent films, earning accolades such as best actor at Italy's Tolentino International Film Festival for 'The Forest is Red.' An enthusiast of martial arts, Harjes regularly attended the gym, humorously suggesting it was safer than equestrian activities.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, and his sister, Trich Harjes. His passing marks a significant loss in the entertainment industry, where his talent and charisma left an indelible impression.

(With inputs from agencies.)