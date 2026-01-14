Unlocking Longevity: The Role of Telomeres in Ageing and Cancer

Nobel Laureate Jack Szostak sheds light on the critical role of telomeres, sequences at chromosome ends, in ageing and cancer. Stress is shown to expedite telomere shortening, escalating ageing, Szostak explains during an interview with PTI.

Celebrated for his pioneering research, Szostak shared insights alongside Elizabeth Blackburn and Carol Greider, credited for discovering telomeres' protective role, earning them a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009. Telomeres play a pivotal part in maintaining chromosome integrity, influencing conditions like cancer and ageing, Szostak noted.

While delving into genomic sequences and worldwide genomics projects, Szostak notes that understanding genetic diseases' emergence may offer strategies to counteract health issues. This genetic knowledge, combined with awareness of lifestyle's environmental impacts, offers guidance for healthier living through informed advice and potential therapies.

