ITV Foundation Boosts Breast Cancer Screening in Varanasi with AI-Driven Vans

The ITV Foundation has taken a landmark step in enhancing women's health services by expanding its 'Namo Shakti Rath' initiative in Varanasi. The program was officially launched by Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma, unveiling 20 mobile vans equipped with advanced AI technology designed for early breast cancer detection.

Integrating AI-enabled thermal imaging, the campaign offers a non-invasive and contactless screening method, addressing privacy concerns and encouraging wider female participation. Described as the world's largest breast cancer screening initiative, it embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of preventive health care focused on early diagnosis and intervention.

Local officials, including District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar and Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam, emphasized Varanasi's pioneering role in the program's rollout. The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 7.5 lakh women in the district, with further outreach efforts aligned with International Women's Day on March 8.

