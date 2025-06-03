Left Menu

Gukesh's Emotional Masterclass: Turning Defeat into Victory

Reigning world champion D Gukesh is renowned for his ability to quickly process emotions, according to his coach Grzegorz Gajewski. Despite early losses in the Norway Chess tournament, Gukesh staged a comeback with impressive victories, highlighting his resilience and focus on staying committed to every game.

In the world of chess, reigning champion D Gukesh stands out not only for his skill but also his emotional resilience, a trait highlighted by his coach, Grzegorz Gajewski. This ability has been pivotal in helping Gukesh navigate the challenges posed by top-ranked opponents in high-stakes tournaments.

After a rocky start at the Norway Chess tournament, where he faced defeats against Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh bounced back with emphatic wins in the double round-robin format. His victory over Carlsen in particular was a turning point, showcasing his focus and determination, despite earlier setbacks.

Coach Gajewski emphasized the importance of Gukesh's mental preparation and his engagement in other sports like tennis and squash to maintain a balanced mindset. Such activities allow Gukesh to 'reset' between games, a strategy deemed crucial for sustaining energy and motivation through successive rounds of competition.

