From Lockup to Latte: Transforming Meghalayan Heritage

A historic police station in Meghalaya's Sohra, established in 1885, has been transformed into a cafe named 'Sohra 1885'. The cafe, which retains its historical elements, has become a popular spot for tourists and locals. The initiative supports police welfare and was led by Superintendent Vivek Syiem.

Updated: 04-06-2025 10:10 IST
A 140-year-old police station in Sohra, Meghalaya, has been ingeniously transformed into a trendy cafe named 'Sohra 1885'. Established in 1885, the building holds significant historical value, having served as a detention center during the British rule. Now, it has become a haven for food enthusiasts, offering a unique dining experience where visitors can enjoy dishes in former lockups turned dining areas.

The innovative idea of converting this heritage site into a cafe was spearheaded by East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem. With the support of the Meghalaya Police, the station's transformation not only brings extra income for police welfare but also serves as a cultural preservation project. Syiem envisioned this project while serving as a DSP in the area, recognizing the appeal the heritage site would have to visitors.

The cafe, which marries historical charm with modern hospitality, officially opened on May 22 and has quickly become a favorite among tourists and locals. Business partner Nafi Nongrum has meticulously refurbished the building, using British-era elements to maintain authenticity. The renovated heritage site, offering a seating capacity of 100, is a testament to effective cultural preservation and innovative reuse of historical sites.

