Left Menu

Elephant Encounter: Plai Biang Lek's Grocery Store Adventure

A wild elephant named Plai Biang Lek caused a stir in a Thai grocery store, helping himself to snacks. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of shrinking elephant habitats in Thailand. Rangers attempted, unsuccessfully, to dissuade the elephant from his snack run. The elephant eventually departed without causing harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:04 IST
Elephant Encounter: Plai Biang Lek's Grocery Store Adventure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A hungry elephant named Plai Biang Lek caused a notable stir in a grocery store near Khao Yai National Park, Thailand, by wandering in to help himself to snacks.

The elephant, a well-known figure in the area, is part of an ongoing concern where shrinking habitats force wild elephants to seek food in human spaces.

Despite attempts by national park workers to deter him, Plai Biang Lek remained unfazed, exiting with snacks in his trunk. This highlights a growing interaction between humans and elephants as forests diminish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025