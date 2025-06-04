Elephant Encounter: Plai Biang Lek's Grocery Store Adventure
A wild elephant named Plai Biang Lek caused a stir in a Thai grocery store, helping himself to snacks. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of shrinking elephant habitats in Thailand. Rangers attempted, unsuccessfully, to dissuade the elephant from his snack run. The elephant eventually departed without causing harm.
A hungry elephant named Plai Biang Lek caused a notable stir in a grocery store near Khao Yai National Park, Thailand, by wandering in to help himself to snacks.
The elephant, a well-known figure in the area, is part of an ongoing concern where shrinking habitats force wild elephants to seek food in human spaces.
Despite attempts by national park workers to deter him, Plai Biang Lek remained unfazed, exiting with snacks in his trunk. This highlights a growing interaction between humans and elephants as forests diminish.
