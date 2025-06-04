Elephant Encounter: Plai Biang Lek's Grocery Store Adventure

A hungry elephant named Plai Biang Lek caused a notable stir in a grocery store near Khao Yai National Park, Thailand, by wandering in to help himself to snacks.

The elephant, a well-known figure in the area, is part of an ongoing concern where shrinking habitats force wild elephants to seek food in human spaces.

Despite attempts by national park workers to deter him, Plai Biang Lek remained unfazed, exiting with snacks in his trunk. This highlights a growing interaction between humans and elephants as forests diminish.

(With inputs from agencies.)