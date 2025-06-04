Left Menu

Veteran Leader Arvind Netam to Headline RSS Training Camp Concluding Ceremony

Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam is set to be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the RSS's volunteer training camp. The event, featuring 840 volunteers from across India, runs from May 12 to June 5 in Nagpur, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also addressing attendees.

Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam, with experience in the cabinets of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and P V Narasimha Rao, has been announced as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's volunteer training camp on June 5.

The 25-day training camp, known as Karyakarta Vikas Varg - Dwitiya, commenced on May 12 and sees participation from 840 volunteers from across the country. The camp is being held at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir in Nagpur's Reshimbag area.

Arvind Netam hails from Chhattisgarh and will have the honor alongside RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will address the gathering. The closing event will symbolize the culmination of intensive skill and ideological development for RSS attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

