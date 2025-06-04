A-ha's Morten Harket Reveals Parkinson's Battle

Morten Harket, renowned lead singer of the iconic 1980s Norwegian band A-ha, has disclosed his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Confirmed by Sony Music, the singer has undergone brain surgery to manage the condition symptoms.

Parkinson's deteriorates the nervous system, causing persistent tremors. Treatment involves surgery and medication, though no cure exists. Harket recently underwent a procedure implanting electrodes to alleviate symptoms.

Despite uncertainty over his ability to perform again, Harket remains optimistic. He acknowledges difficulty in balancing medication and treatment side effects but aims to prevent compounding health declines.

