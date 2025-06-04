Left Menu

A-ha's Morten Harket Reveals Parkinson's Battle

Morten Harket, lead singer of 1980s band A-ha, announced his Parkinson's diagnosis, revealing brain surgery to manage symptoms. Known for 'Take On Me,' Harket is uncertain about future performances. Despite challenges, he remains determined to manage the disease, which currently has no cure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:41 IST
A-ha's Morten Harket Reveals Parkinson's Battle
  • Country:
  • Norway

Morten Harket, renowned lead singer of the iconic 1980s Norwegian band A-ha, has disclosed his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Confirmed by Sony Music, the singer has undergone brain surgery to manage the condition symptoms.

Parkinson's deteriorates the nervous system, causing persistent tremors. Treatment involves surgery and medication, though no cure exists. Harket recently underwent a procedure implanting electrodes to alleviate symptoms.

Despite uncertainty over his ability to perform again, Harket remains optimistic. He acknowledges difficulty in balancing medication and treatment side effects but aims to prevent compounding health declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025