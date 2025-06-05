Millions Gather for Hajj Pilgrimage: The Spiritual Journey Amid Challenges

Over 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have traveled to Saudi Arabia to take part in this year's Hajj, a central religious event in Islam. The ritual, essential for every Muslim with financial and physical capability, sees large numbers gather near Mecca.

Pilgrims commenced their journey to Arafat, under intense heat, to participate in spiritual exercises. The rocky hill of Arafat is a place of great significance as the site of Prophet Muhammad's last sermon, and believers spend the day in deep reflection and prayer.

Amidst challenges of crowd management and safety, especially due to high temperatures, Saudi Arabia has improved infrastructure, planting trees for shade and reinforcing medical services significantly, prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims during this sacred Islamic duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)