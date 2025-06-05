Left Menu

Millions Gather for Hajj Pilgrimage: The Spiritual Journey Amid Challenges

Over 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, a vital Islamic practice. Despite intense heat, believers gather near Mecca for rituals. Saudi Arabia has invested in crowd safety, planting trees and expanding healthcare facilities to support the pilgrims during this sacred event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arafat | Updated: 05-06-2025 07:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 07:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mauritania

Pilgrims commenced their journey to Arafat, under intense heat, to participate in spiritual exercises. The rocky hill of Arafat is a place of great significance as the site of Prophet Muhammad's last sermon, and believers spend the day in deep reflection and prayer.

Pilgrims commenced their journey to Arafat, under intense heat, to participate in spiritual exercises. The rocky hill of Arafat is a place of great significance as the site of Prophet Muhammad's last sermon, and believers spend the day in deep reflection and prayer.

Amidst challenges of crowd management and safety, especially due to high temperatures, Saudi Arabia has improved infrastructure, planting trees for shade and reinforcing medical services significantly, prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims during this sacred Islamic duty.

