Left Menu

Nicole Kidman Saddles Up for New Murder Mystery 'Girls and Their Horses'

Nicole Kidman is set to star in 'Girls and Their Horses', a new murder mystery series for Prime Video. The show, produced alongside Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios, is based on Eliza Jane Brazier's 2023 novel. It reunites Kidman and Jenna Lamia after their previous collaboration in 'The Perfect Couple'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:16 IST
Nicole Kidman Saddles Up for New Murder Mystery 'Girls and Their Horses'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman is taking the lead in the upcoming murder mystery series "Girls and Their Horses", set to premiere on Prime Video. The anticipated series is adapted from Eliza Jane Brazier's 2023 novel of the same name and promises to bring intrigue and suspense to audiences worldwide.

This series marks a reunion for Kidman and showrunner Jenna Lamia, who previously collaborated on the successful miniseries "The Perfect Couple". Produced by Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the storyline follows the lives of the affluent Parker family as they navigate the treacherous world of horse riding in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

In addition to headlining the series, Kidman will also executive produce alongside Per Saari under their Blossom Films banner. Having starred in numerous acclaimed series since 2017, Nicole Kidman continues to establish her prowess and influence in television, as she balances her roles in upcoming projects like 'Scarpetta' and 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025