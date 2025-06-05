Nicole Kidman Saddles Up for New Murder Mystery 'Girls and Their Horses'

Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman is taking the lead in the upcoming murder mystery series "Girls and Their Horses", set to premiere on Prime Video. The anticipated series is adapted from Eliza Jane Brazier's 2023 novel of the same name and promises to bring intrigue and suspense to audiences worldwide.

This series marks a reunion for Kidman and showrunner Jenna Lamia, who previously collaborated on the successful miniseries "The Perfect Couple". Produced by Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the storyline follows the lives of the affluent Parker family as they navigate the treacherous world of horse riding in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

In addition to headlining the series, Kidman will also executive produce alongside Per Saari under their Blossom Films banner. Having starred in numerous acclaimed series since 2017, Nicole Kidman continues to establish her prowess and influence in television, as she balances her roles in upcoming projects like 'Scarpetta' and 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'.