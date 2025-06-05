Left Menu

Women's Cricket Revolution: The Promising Rise of WPL and State Leagues

Smriti Mandhana believes women's cricket in India is progressing, with the WPL and state leagues reflecting financial viability and strong support. As the captain of Ratnagiri Jets for the WMPL, she emphasizes the growing investment and opportunities for grassroots players, promising a bright future for the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:47 IST
Smriti Mandhana
  • Country:
  • India

The elegant Smriti Mandhana expresses confidence in the future of women's cricket in India, highlighting the Women's Premier League (WPL) and various state leagues as indicators of both financial viability and robust support.

Mandhana, leading the Ratnagiri Jets in the inaugural Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), lauds the leagues for their role in showcasing the sport's revenue-generating potential. "People are ready to invest, showing our sport is growing," she shared, underlining the importance for grassroots development.

Reflecting on her own experiences, the Indian women's team vice-captain noted the rising interest in women's cricket, which she believes will secure a prosperous future for the next generation of players. The focus on fitness and player grooming at a young age is seen as vital for success on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

