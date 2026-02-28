Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student
Lucia Lopez Belloza, a college student deported to Honduras, was scheduled to return to the U.S. following a court order. However, she refused to board the flight, fearing re-detention. Her case highlights the complexities of immigration enforcement and legal battles under the Trump administration.
An effort by the Trump administration to bring back a deported college student from Honduras faced complications as she declined to board the return flight.
Lucia Lopez Belloza, a Babson College freshman originally detained at Boston's Logan International Airport, was deported despite a Massachusetts judge's order preventing her removal. Her attorney accuses the administration of 'gamesmanship' as fresh court challenges ensue.
While a government official apologized for the deportation error, Lopez Belloza remains in limbo, distrustful of assurances of safe passage. The administration has reiterated the legal basis for her removal, casting a spotlight on the ongoing clash between judicial rulings and immigration enforcement strategies.
