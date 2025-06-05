Left Menu

Kerala's Ambitious Developments: Trawling Bans, Innovation Hubs, and New Salaries

The Kerala cabinet has confirmed a 52-day trawling ban and leased 10 acres to CSIR-NIIST for a new innovation center. The cabinet continues 688 temporary land board posts and revises salaries of special prosecutors. An administrative nod was also given for a new organ transplant institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala cabinet announced on Thursday the ratification of a trawling ban, lasting 52 days from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight, off the state's coast. This ban aims to safeguard marine resources during the fish breeding season, as stated in an official communication.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved the leasing of 10 acres to CSIR-NIIST for establishing a Centre for Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship at KLIP in Thiruvananthapuram, following a Rs 215 crore investment plan.

Additionally, the cabinet has extended 688 temporary land board positions under the Revenue Department and approved a salary hike for special public prosecutors. A substantial investment has also been sanctioned for an organ and tissue transplant institute in Kozhikode.

