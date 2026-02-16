Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: 350 kg of Ganja Seized in Thiruvananthapuram

In a significant operation, police seized 350 kg of ganja from a vehicle in Pappanamcode. Afsal from Karakulam was arrested. The contraband was hidden in tape-wrapped packets, believed to be part of a larger drug network. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the smuggling racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement officials seized around 350 kg of ganja from a vehicle in Pappanamcode on Monday, according to local authorities. The operation was executed by the Thiruvananthapuram City District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) under the leadership of Narcotics Assistant Commissioner Gopakumar.

The suspect, identified as Afsal from Karakulam, was taken into custody. Police intercepted the vehicle while Afsal was allegedly attempting to pass the contraband, disguised in multiple tape-wrapped packets, over to another party.

Authorities believe the seized ganja originated from other states and suspect a major drug network's involvement. The Karamana police are slated to formally process the case as the investigation progresses to dismantle the trafficking syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

