Delhi's Chess Battle: Grandmasters Checkmate Challenges

The 21st edition of the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament is set to take place from June 7-14, with a record turnout of over 2,500 participants from more than 15 nations. The event, organized by the Delhi Chess Association (DCA), promises a substantial prize purse of Rs 1.21 crore.

Esteemed for its classical format, the Delhi GM Open is regarded as Asia's largest chess event. This year, the tournament will showcase the skills of 20 Grandmasters across three rating-based sections, held in affiliation with the All India Chess Federation (AICF).

DCA President Bharat Singh Chauhan emphasized the significance of the event for developing Indian chess talent. With a massive increase in the prize pool, the tournament allocates Rs 51 lakh for Category A (open to rated players) and Rs 35 lakh each for Categories B and C (U-1900 and U-1700). Each category will adhere to the FIDE Swiss System, featuring 10 rounds per section.

