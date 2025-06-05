Shubhankar's Triumph: From KRUMP to Crown Champion of 'Hip Hop India'

In a sensational conclusion to 'Hip Hop India' season two, Shubhankar, known in dance circles as Hectik, claimed victory with his energetic and emotive KRUMP performances. This popular dance format, renowned for its expressive intensity, was expertly embodied by Shubhankar throughout the competition.

The show's grand finale aired on Amazon MX Player, drawing attention with electrifying performances and appearances by prominent stars such as Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Judges Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora were particularly impressed by Shubhankar's impactful storytelling through dance.

Reflecting on his journey, Shubhankar expressed his dedication to elevating KRUMP globally. The judges praised his originality and the authenticity he brought to each performance, heralding a bright future for this talented dancer on both national and international stages.

