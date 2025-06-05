Tragedy Strikes: The Loss of 'Daughter of the Soil' Kamatchi Devi

The town of Udumalaipettai in Tamil Nadu is in mourning after the tragic death of Kamatchi Devi, an Amazon employee who died in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Devi, 28, was fondly known as a 'daughter of the soil' by the local community.

Her unexpected demise has been met with grief, with townspeople, including Vidhya Varalakshmi, expressing their inability to comprehend the loss of such a young life. Devi's family, who runs a local school for the underprivileged, is well-regarded in the community.

Having completed her MS in the United States, Devi was seen as a beacon of hope for the town. Her passing has not only impacted her family but also the larger community that believed she was destined for greatness.