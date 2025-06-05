Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: The Loss of 'Daughter of the Soil' Kamatchi Devi

Kamatchi Devi, a celebrated Amazon employee from Udumalaipettai, tragically died in a stampede in Bengaluru. Her death has left the town mourning the loss of a promising young woman. Devi, who completed her MS in the US, had plans to uplift her father's school for the underprivileged.

Updated: 05-06-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The town of Udumalaipettai in Tamil Nadu is in mourning after the tragic death of Kamatchi Devi, an Amazon employee who died in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Devi, 28, was fondly known as a 'daughter of the soil' by the local community.

Her unexpected demise has been met with grief, with townspeople, including Vidhya Varalakshmi, expressing their inability to comprehend the loss of such a young life. Devi's family, who runs a local school for the underprivileged, is well-regarded in the community.

Having completed her MS in the United States, Devi was seen as a beacon of hope for the town. Her passing has not only impacted her family but also the larger community that believed she was destined for greatness.

