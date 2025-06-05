Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again at Jamshedpur Water Park

A tragic incident at a Jamshedpur water park resulted in the drowning of a five-year-old girl. The mishap occurred during a family outing at the park's water pool. Following the incident, the park was closed for an investigation. Notably, a similar fatality occurred there three years ago.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again at Jamshedpur Water Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a water park in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as a five-year-old girl drowned, police reported. The unfortunate event took place while the girl was with her parents in a water pool at the park in Galudih.

A police team was dispatched immediately and transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, as confirmed by Sunil Chandra, SDPO (Ghatsila). In response to the tragedy, the water park has been temporarily shut down.

Chandra announced that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. This incident marks the second fatality at the park, as a 30-year-old man died there under similar circumstances three years prior.

