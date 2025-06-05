Tragedy Strikes Again at Jamshedpur Water Park

A tragic incident unfolded at a water park in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as a five-year-old girl drowned, police reported. The unfortunate event took place while the girl was with her parents in a water pool at the park in Galudih.

A police team was dispatched immediately and transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, as confirmed by Sunil Chandra, SDPO (Ghatsila). In response to the tragedy, the water park has been temporarily shut down.

Chandra announced that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. This incident marks the second fatality at the park, as a 30-year-old man died there under similar circumstances three years prior.