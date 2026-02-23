Campus Chaos: Jadavpur University's Unrest and Inquiry

Jadavpur University is under scrutiny following a violent altercation between student groups that left teachers and students injured. The incident, involving the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and We The Independent (WTI), sparked concerns over campus safety and academic integrity.

The Vice-Chancellor, Chiranjib Bhattacharya, condemned the violence and announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate. He assured that strict disciplinary actions would be taken against those responsible. Efforts to prevent future incidents are underway, emphasizing respect and dialogue.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association expressed alarm over the situation, protesting the assaults and financial struggles facing the institution. There are allegations of disruptive behavior involving outsiders, prompting calls for preventive measures to uphold the campus's academic atmosphere and safety.