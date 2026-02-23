Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Swamy's Plea on Tirumala Laddu Inquiry

The Supreme Court dismissed Subramanian Swamy's plea against the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to form a one-member committee reviewing the SIT report on the Tirumala laddu controversy. The court clarified the administrative enquiry wouldn't interfere with criminal proceedings, stating both processes should proceed as per the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Subramanian Swamy's plea challenging the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to establish a one-member committee. This committee is set to review the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report regarding the controversy surrounding Tirumala laddu distribution.

During the hearing, a bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi emphasized that the administrative enquiry and the criminal proceedings are not overlapping, allowing both to continue independently. CJI Kant highlighted there was no conflict of interest, as the investigation parameters were clearly defined.

Swamy had argued that the appointment of the state committee undermines the SIT, previously constituted by the Supreme Court. However, the court found his concerns unfounded and allowed the administrative enquiry to proceed alongside ongoing legal proceedings.

