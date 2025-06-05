Left Menu

Kabir Bedi Advocates for Boost in Indian Tourism During Italian Visit

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi urges the promotion of Indian tourism, highlighting its diverse landscapes during a visit to Italy. He emphasized the allure of India's natural and cultural attractions and called for improved infrastructure to enhance the tourism experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:19 IST
Kabir Bedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi, while visiting Italy on Thursday, made a fervent plea for bolstering tourism in India. Known for his role in the film 'Blue', Bedi extolled India's rich natural diversity, asserting its potential to boost domestic tourism significantly.

In an interaction with ANI, Bedi stated, "Indian tourism should be promoted because our locations are no less spectacular than others. We boast breathtaking scenes from the Himalayas to deserts, and historic buildings. While domestic tourism has surged, we aim to attract international visitors to experience it all." He fondly recalled his role in the Italian series 'Sandokan,' and noted the country's appeal to foreign productions as a testament to its vibrant locations.

Bedi further advocated for the development of tourism infrastructure, emphasizing the need for quality accommodations. The Indo-Italian meet aimed to present India not just as an investment opportunity but as a premier destination offering cultural and scenic marvels. Professionally, Bedi remains renowned for roles in 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story' and 'Khoon Bhari Maang', among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

