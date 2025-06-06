Drama in Court: Judge Warns Rap Mogul Diddy Over Jury Antics

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the once-celebrated music mogul, found himself at odds with the judiciary during his ongoing sex trafficking trial. The presiding judge, Arun Subramanian, issued a pointed warning after Combs allegedly made inappropriate facial expressions towards the jury. The incident underscores the tense atmosphere surrounding the high-profile case.

Bryana Bongolan, a key witness and close associate of Combs' ex-partner Cassie Ventura, took the stand to deliver a chilling account of her alleged experiences. Bongolan accused Combs, who has denied all charges, of threatening behavior, including an incident in which he purportedly dangled her over a balcony. Despite efforts from the defense to undermine her testimony, Bongolan remains steadfast in her allegations.

The dramatic courtroom exchanges are the latest chapter in the trial, which sees Combs facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Bongolan's testimony highlights the troubling accusations and the challenges faced by both sides as the case unfolds.