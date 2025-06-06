Left Menu

Tom Felton Returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway Debut

British actor Tom Felton is set to make his Broadway debut, reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.' Felton, 37, will join the New York production for 19 weeks, marking the first time an original film cast member appears in the stage adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-06-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 11:06 IST
Tom Felton Returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway Debut
Tom Felton

Tom Felton, renowned for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film series, is poised to captivate audiences once again as he steps onto the Broadway stage in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.'

Felton's Broadway stint will commence on November 11 at the Lyric Theatre, starring in the role for a limited 19-week engagement.

This marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first original cast member to perform in the stage adaptation, taking on the character of an adult Draco Malfoy, aligning with the timeline set 19 years post-'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025