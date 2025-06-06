Tom Felton Returns as Draco Malfoy in Broadway Debut
British actor Tom Felton is set to make his Broadway debut, reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.' Felton, 37, will join the New York production for 19 weeks, marking the first time an original film cast member appears in the stage adaptation.
Tom Felton, renowned for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film series, is poised to captivate audiences once again as he steps onto the Broadway stage in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.'
Felton's Broadway stint will commence on November 11 at the Lyric Theatre, starring in the role for a limited 19-week engagement.
This marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first original cast member to perform in the stage adaptation, taking on the character of an adult Draco Malfoy, aligning with the timeline set 19 years post-'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.'
