Coffee Island Brews New Beginnings: 24/7 Café Launches in Delhi

Coffee Island has made a significant entry into India's capital with the launch of its first café in Delhi, open 24/7, in collaboration with Vita Nova. This café, strategically placed in Greater Kailash II, marks a pivotal step in the brand's expansion across India.

Nestled in one of Delhi's upscale neighborhoods, the café promises an immersive European coffee culture experience. Featuring an exclusive in-house roasting process, the menu boasts a range of unique beverages and gourmet offerings crafted by renowned chef Arjyo Banerjee.

As part of a broader growth strategy, Coffee Island aims to expand across major Indian cities and neighboring countries, underlining its commitment to sustainability and high-quality standards. The brand's introduction to Delhi represents an effort to blend global coffee excellence with local culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)