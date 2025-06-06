Coffee Island Brews New Beginnings: 24/7 Café Launches in Delhi
Coffee Island has launched its first 24/7 café in Delhi's Greater Kailash II, in partnership with Vita Nova. This café marks the Greek brand's third location in India, offering an authentic European coffee experience and diverse menu. The establishment aims to expand further across India and nearby regions.
Coffee Island has made a significant entry into India's capital with the launch of its first café in Delhi, open 24/7, in collaboration with Vita Nova. This café, strategically placed in Greater Kailash II, marks a pivotal step in the brand's expansion across India.
Nestled in one of Delhi's upscale neighborhoods, the café promises an immersive European coffee culture experience. Featuring an exclusive in-house roasting process, the menu boasts a range of unique beverages and gourmet offerings crafted by renowned chef Arjyo Banerjee.
As part of a broader growth strategy, Coffee Island aims to expand across major Indian cities and neighboring countries, underlining its commitment to sustainability and high-quality standards. The brand's introduction to Delhi represents an effort to blend global coffee excellence with local culture.
