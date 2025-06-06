Celebrating Shivaji: Tribute at the Historic Raigad Fort
Thousands gathered at Raigad Fort to honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the 351st anniversary of his coronation. The fortress, a symbol of Maratha pride, witnessed a vibrant commemoration including floral tributes and a palkhi procession, with Sambhaji Chhatrapati present to pay his respects.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Raigad Fort in Maharashtra became a hub of diverse attendees, all united to honor the incomparable Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The day marked the 351st anniversary of the legendary king's coronation, renowned for founding the Hindavi Swarajya kingdom.
Shivaji Maharaj, a symbol of Maratha valor, was crowned as Chhatrapati on this significant day in 1674. The Raigad Fort, strategically nestled in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range and masterfully constructed by Shivaji himself, served as the capital of his extensive empire.
In a display of deep reverence, visitors from across Maharashtra, along with Shivaji's descendant Sambhaji Chhatrapati, paid floral tributes to the king's memorial. A traditional palkhi procession further accentuated the day's celebrations, reinforcing Shivaji's enduring legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)