Celebrating Shivaji: Tribute at the Historic Raigad Fort

On Friday, Raigad Fort in Maharashtra became a hub of diverse attendees, all united to honor the incomparable Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The day marked the 351st anniversary of the legendary king's coronation, renowned for founding the Hindavi Swarajya kingdom.

Shivaji Maharaj, a symbol of Maratha valor, was crowned as Chhatrapati on this significant day in 1674. The Raigad Fort, strategically nestled in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range and masterfully constructed by Shivaji himself, served as the capital of his extensive empire.

In a display of deep reverence, visitors from across Maharashtra, along with Shivaji's descendant Sambhaji Chhatrapati, paid floral tributes to the king's memorial. A traditional palkhi procession further accentuated the day's celebrations, reinforcing Shivaji's enduring legacy.

