Left Menu

Celebrating Shivaji: Tribute at the Historic Raigad Fort

Thousands gathered at Raigad Fort to honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the 351st anniversary of his coronation. The fortress, a symbol of Maratha pride, witnessed a vibrant commemoration including floral tributes and a palkhi procession, with Sambhaji Chhatrapati present to pay his respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:19 IST
Celebrating Shivaji: Tribute at the Historic Raigad Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Raigad Fort in Maharashtra became a hub of diverse attendees, all united to honor the incomparable Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The day marked the 351st anniversary of the legendary king's coronation, renowned for founding the Hindavi Swarajya kingdom.

Shivaji Maharaj, a symbol of Maratha valor, was crowned as Chhatrapati on this significant day in 1674. The Raigad Fort, strategically nestled in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range and masterfully constructed by Shivaji himself, served as the capital of his extensive empire.

In a display of deep reverence, visitors from across Maharashtra, along with Shivaji's descendant Sambhaji Chhatrapati, paid floral tributes to the king's memorial. A traditional palkhi procession further accentuated the day's celebrations, reinforcing Shivaji's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025