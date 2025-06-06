Tidy Trails: Paving the Way for Sustainable Plastic Waste Management
Tidy Trails, initiated by PepsiCo India and The Social Lab, expands to New Delhi, Pune, Agra, and Guwahati. This community-driven program focuses on sustainable plastic waste management, emphasizing recycling and collective efforts. The initiative promotes behavior change and transforms waste into functional items, impacting over 1.9 lakh people.
Tidy Trails, a strategic initiative by PepsiCo India in partnership with The Social Lab, is making strides in plastic waste management. In a significant expansion, the program is now operational in New Delhi, Pune, Agra, and Guwahati, fostering responsible waste management at the community level.
The initiative adopts a collaborative approach, uniting local governments, businesses, and citizens to collectively address plastic waste issues. The project's expansion aims to build on its previous successes in Agra and Guwahati, emphasizing the reuse and recycling of plastics to maintain cleaner urban environments.
Tidy Trails has effectively gathered over 68,000 kg of plastic, with the collected waste being repurposed into public utility items. This not only enhances public spaces but also promotes a culture of sustainability. The initiative, reaching over 1.9 lakh individuals, serves as a model for collective environmental action.
