Ed-a-Mamma Inspires Green Living with 'Lil' Green Footprints' Event

Actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt's sustainable brand, Ed-a-Mamma, celebrated World Environment Day with 'Lil' Green Footprints,' fostering eco-awareness among children with interactive nature-themed activities at Mumbai's Museum of Solutions. The event emphasized early education in environmental consciousness, supported by Reliance's strategic investment to enhance the brand's mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:30 IST
Ed-a-Mamma (Image source: Ed-a-Mamma). Image Credit: ANI
In celebration of World Environment Day, Ed-a-Mamma, the eco-conscious clothing brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, hosted a special event called 'Lil' Green Footprints' at Mumbai's Museum of Solutions. Held on June 5, the initiative aimed at cultivating environmental awareness among children and their families through engaging, nature-centric experiences.

Sticking to its core mission of raising environmentally aware individuals, Ed-a-Mamma organized a series of interactive activities. These included themes such as ocean conservation, storytelling sessions that emphasized empathy, engaging puppet shows, a simulated village walk, and environmental games. Alia Bhatt emphasized the importance of nurturing 'mini-planeteers' who are kind, conscious, and earth-connected, expressing hope for the future through these early educational steps.

Founded in 2020, Ed-a-Mamma proudly upholds its belief that environmental awareness should start young, through enjoyable and educative play. In a significant move to enhance the brand's reach, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited acquired a 51 percent stake in Ed-a-Mamma in 2023. This partnership aims to propel the brand's growth and commitment to sustainability and conscious living.

