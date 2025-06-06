Ed-a-Mamma Inspires Green Living with 'Lil' Green Footprints' Event

In celebration of World Environment Day, Ed-a-Mamma, the eco-conscious clothing brand founded by actor and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, hosted a special event called 'Lil' Green Footprints' at Mumbai's Museum of Solutions. Held on June 5, the initiative aimed at cultivating environmental awareness among children and their families through engaging, nature-centric experiences.

Sticking to its core mission of raising environmentally aware individuals, Ed-a-Mamma organized a series of interactive activities. These included themes such as ocean conservation, storytelling sessions that emphasized empathy, engaging puppet shows, a simulated village walk, and environmental games. Alia Bhatt emphasized the importance of nurturing 'mini-planeteers' who are kind, conscious, and earth-connected, expressing hope for the future through these early educational steps.

Founded in 2020, Ed-a-Mamma proudly upholds its belief that environmental awareness should start young, through enjoyable and educative play. In a significant move to enhance the brand's reach, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited acquired a 51 percent stake in Ed-a-Mamma in 2023. This partnership aims to propel the brand's growth and commitment to sustainability and conscious living.

