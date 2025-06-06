Left Menu

Kashmir Rail Link: Connecting Valleys and Hearts

Various political parties have welcomed the inauguration of the Kashmir rail link by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, viewing it as a boost for trade and tourism. Leaders emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional guarantees and fulfilling old promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:33 IST
Kashmir Rail Link: Connecting Valleys and Hearts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political parties across the spectrum have expressed unanimous support for the newly inaugurated Kashmir rail link by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting its potential to boost trade and tourism in the region. The ruling National Conference (NC) welcomed it as a 'good start'.

NC leader and MLA Pampore, Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd), noted the project's significance but stressed that the promises made to the people of J-K must be honored alongside development efforts. Both development and political aspirations must progress together for genuine national benefit, he said.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti acknowledged the project's history and completion under Modi's administration, celebrating it as a culmination of efforts spanning several governments. BJP hailed the link as a 'historic moment' and a symbol of hope and integration, while Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged for humanitarian gestures, like releasing political prisoners, to truly bridge divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025