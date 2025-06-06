Kashmir Rail Link: Connecting Valleys and Hearts

Political parties across the spectrum have expressed unanimous support for the newly inaugurated Kashmir rail link by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting its potential to boost trade and tourism in the region. The ruling National Conference (NC) welcomed it as a 'good start'.

NC leader and MLA Pampore, Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd), noted the project's significance but stressed that the promises made to the people of J-K must be honored alongside development efforts. Both development and political aspirations must progress together for genuine national benefit, he said.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti acknowledged the project's history and completion under Modi's administration, celebrating it as a culmination of efforts spanning several governments. BJP hailed the link as a 'historic moment' and a symbol of hope and integration, while Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged for humanitarian gestures, like releasing political prisoners, to truly bridge divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)