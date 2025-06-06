Filmmaker Faces Charges in Knife Attack

Manish Gupta, a filmmaker, has been charged after he allegedly attacked his driver with a kitchen knife during a dispute over the driver's salary, according to Mumbai police.

The altercation reportedly took place Thursday night at Gupta's Sagar Sanjog residence, with Gupta allegedly injuring Rajibul Islam Lashkar, who has worked for him for three years.

Authorities have not yet arrested Gupta but have filed charges under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing causes including grievous hurt and provoking a breach of peace. Lashkar's lawyer, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, is calling for Gupta's swift arrest.

