Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun and Atlee's Magnum Opus
Actor Deepika Padukone joins Telugu star Allu Arjun and director Atlee in a new Sun Pictures-backed film, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Arjun. The untitled project, announced on Arjun’s 43rd birthday, signifies Padukone's reunion with Atlee after their successful film 'Jawan'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has officially joined the cast of an upcoming film featuring Telugu cinema sensation Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee.
The much-anticipated project, backed by production giant Sun Pictures, is described as a "magnum opus." Officially announced on Arjun's 43rd birthday, the film remains untitled for now.
This venture marks Deepika Padukone's reunion with director Atlee, following their hit collaboration on 'Jawan'. It also marks her debut pairing with Arjun, the popular lead of the 'Pushpa' series.
- READ MORE ON:
- Deepika Padukone
- Allu Arjun
- Atlee
- Sun Pictures
- magnum opus
- Telugu cinema
- Jawan
- Pushpa
- reunion
- film
Advertisement