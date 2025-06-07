Deepika Padukone Joins Allu Arjun and Atlee's Magnum Opus

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has officially joined the cast of an upcoming film featuring Telugu cinema sensation Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee.

The much-anticipated project, backed by production giant Sun Pictures, is described as a "magnum opus." Officially announced on Arjun's 43rd birthday, the film remains untitled for now.

This venture marks Deepika Padukone's reunion with director Atlee, following their hit collaboration on 'Jawan'. It also marks her debut pairing with Arjun, the popular lead of the 'Pushpa' series.