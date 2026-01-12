Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Life of BSF Jawan in J&K Camp

A fire incident claimed the life of a BSF jawan, Constable Ramesh Kumar, inside a camp in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. The blaze erupted in the tradesmen building. Efforts by fire tenders and BSF personnel contained the fire. Kumar served as a washerman in the force.

A tragic fire incident has claimed the life of a BSF jawan stationed at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials reported on Monday. Constable Ramesh Kumar, identified as the deceased, was a dedicated washerman with the force.

The fire, which erupted Sunday evening, occurred in a single-storey tradesmen building located at Modar within the Bandipora camp. Prompt response by fire tenders and BSF personnel ensured the blaze was quickly contained, according to official accounts.

Despite the swift firefighting efforts, the loss of Constable Kumar underscores the inherent risks faced by those safeguarding the nation's borders. Investigations into the cause of the fire are reportedly underway.

