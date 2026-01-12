Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Life of BSF Jawan in J&K Camp

A tragic fire incident has claimed the life of a BSF jawan stationed at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials reported on Monday. Constable Ramesh Kumar, identified as the deceased, was a dedicated washerman with the force.

The fire, which erupted Sunday evening, occurred in a single-storey tradesmen building located at Modar within the Bandipora camp. Prompt response by fire tenders and BSF personnel ensured the blaze was quickly contained, according to official accounts.

Despite the swift firefighting efforts, the loss of Constable Kumar underscores the inherent risks faced by those safeguarding the nation's borders. Investigations into the cause of the fire are reportedly underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)