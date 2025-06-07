Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Stance on Language Imposition Sparks Debate

Kamal Haasan, a prominent Indian actor, voices his opposition to the imposition of Hindi in southern states. Amid controversy, his film 'Thug Life' was not released in Karnataka. Haasan, a critic of the National Education Policy's language imposition, advocates for the adoption of English as a unifying language.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:03 IST
  • India

Kamal Haasan, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, has taken a firm stance against the imposition of Hindi in southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. This has sparked a wider debate about language policies in India, as Haasan insists on voluntary learning rather than enforced language instruction.

His latest film, 'Thug Life,' faced controversy and halted its release in Karnataka due to Haasan's comments on Kannada's linguistic origins. Despite pressures to apologize, Haasan remains steadfast, arguing that such impositions disrupt educational progress and fuel regional resentment.

Highlighting the importance of a unified approach, Haasan suggests English as a more practical language for international communication, reflecting on India's historical commitment to English education. Amid these language debates, Raajkamal Films International sought legal protection for the film's release, but legal setbacks deferred its release in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

