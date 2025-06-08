Left Menu

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Post-Disney Musical Restrictions

Miley Cyrus discusses restrictions on performing 'Hannah Montana' songs post-Disney. Despite achieving fame with the show, she couldn't perform the tracks after her exit. Last year, she was named a Disney Legend, allowing her to perform them again. Cyrus' latest project is a visual album, 'Something Beautiful.'

Miley Cyrus, the renowned Hollywood actor and singer, has revealed that she was prohibited from performing songs from her famous TV show 'Hannah Montana' after leaving Disney. Despite her massive success on the show, which aired from 2006 to 2011, Cyrus faced limitations on her famous songs.

The 32-year-old artist, known for chart-topping hits like 'We Can't Stop,' 'Wrecking Ball,' and 'Flowers,' disclosed that she initially had no desire to perform 'Hannah Montana' songs again. However, it saddened her that she was not permitted to sing her own creations. Last year, Cyrus was honored as a Disney Legend, granting her the opportunity to revisit those musical pieces.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting her latest venture, a 55-minute visual album titled 'Something Beautiful,' which will debut in theaters globally on June 27, with a U.S. release slated for June 12. The project promises an engaging mix of 13 tracks, adding another feather to her artistic cap.

