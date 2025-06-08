Blockbuster Debut: Housefull 5 Shatters Box Office Records

'Housefull 5', featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has made a remarkable start at the Indian box office, earning over Rs 50 crore within just two days of its release. This performance has been credited to the film's engaging storyline and star-studded cast.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Released in theaters around the globe on Friday, the movie has already shown its box office prowess by collecting Rs 56.73 crore in India alone.

Known for its comedic twists, the 'Housefull' series began in 2010 and has proven to be a fan favorite. With predecessors having been released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, this latest installment is sure to continue the legacy of its forerunners.

(With inputs from agencies.)