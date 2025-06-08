Left Menu

Blockbuster Debut: Housefull 5 Shatters Box Office Records

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has grossed over Rs 50 crore within two days of its release. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is part of the successful Housefull franchise, which launched in 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:50 IST
Blockbuster Debut: Housefull 5 Shatters Box Office Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Housefull 5', featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jacqueline Fernandez, has made a remarkable start at the Indian box office, earning over Rs 50 crore within just two days of its release. This performance has been credited to the film's engaging storyline and star-studded cast.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Released in theaters around the globe on Friday, the movie has already shown its box office prowess by collecting Rs 56.73 crore in India alone.

Known for its comedic twists, the 'Housefull' series began in 2010 and has proven to be a fan favorite. With predecessors having been released in 2012, 2016, and 2019, this latest installment is sure to continue the legacy of its forerunners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025