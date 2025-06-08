Left Menu

Indian-American Leaders Win Big in Texas City Council Elections

Two Indian-American candidates, Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur, have triumphed in Texas city council runoff elections, marking significant victories in Sugar Land and San Antonio. Singhal, a retired energy executive, and Kaur, an education reformer, are poised to enhance Indian-American representation in Texas's civic leadership.

Two Indian-American candidates have secured substantial wins in the Texas city council runoff elections, highlighting a significant shift in civic leadership within the state.

Sanjay Singhal, who previously held an executive position in the energy sector, emerged victorious in Sugar Land's District 2, decisively defeating his opponent with 2,346 votes against 777, according to unofficial results. Singhal's campaign focused on transparent governance and community engagement.

Meanwhile, in San Antonio, Sukh Kaur, a prominent nonprofit leader and education reformer, retained her District 1 seat with overwhelming support, garnering 65% of the votes. Both leaders are expected to bolster Indian-American representation within Texas, a state witnessing a surge in civic engagement from this community.

