Left Menu

Tom Felton Returns to Broadway as Draco Malfoy Amid J.K. Rowling Controversy

Tom Felton, known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, discusses J.K. Rowling's anti-transgender rhetoric and his reprisal of the role in Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'. Felton expresses gratitude for the Potter universe and excitement for his stage return, with Daniel Radcliffe's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:09 IST
Tom Felton Returns to Broadway as Draco Malfoy Amid J.K. Rowling Controversy
Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Photo: Instagram/ @t22felton). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Tom Felton, famous for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has addressed concerns surrounding author J.K. Rowling's controversial views on transgender issues. As Felton steps back into his iconic role on Broadway in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child', he insists that the controversy hasn't impacted his work, highlighting his gratitude for the global unity the Harry Potter series has fostered.

Felton will make history as the first original film actor to join the stage production, succeeding Aaron Bartz in the role of an adult Draco Malfoy. He expressed excitement about reprising his role and experiencing the magic of live theater, noting the enduring passion of the Harry Potter fandom. Felton described putting on Draco's platinum wig as an emotional moment, recalling the character's significance in his life.

Despite J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets in 2020, Felton focuses on the positive fan response and shared that Daniel Radcliffe has been a supportive friend. Radcliffe, who has openly disagreed with Rowling's statements, has been guiding Felton through the Broadway experience. Felton looks forward to joining this vibrant community of fans and artists, appreciating the ongoing support from his Harry Potter family.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025