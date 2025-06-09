Honoring a Tribal Legend: Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Birsa Munda
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his death anniversary. She announced that a college in north Bengal bears Munda's name, and a public holiday is declared in his honor on his birthday, celebrated nationally as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has honored the memory of Birsa Munda, marking his death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute. Munda, a revered tribal leader, is celebrated across India for his role in the fight for tribal rights.
Banerjee announced on social media platform X that a college in North Bengal has been named after Munda, highlighting the state's pride in commemorating his legacy. She also declared a public holiday on Munda's birthday, November 15, observed nationally as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.
Munda, whose pivotal contributions to tribal empowerment are remembered nationwide, died in the Old Central Jail of Ranchi on June 9, 1900, and remains a symbol of courage and resilience for many.
ALSO READ
Teachers Rally Relocates in West Bengal: A Court-Mandated Move
Prime Minister Modi and Minister Shah Set to Engage West Bengal
West Bengal's Education Dilemma: Faith and Protests Amid Recruitment Crisis
Kaliganj Bypoll Heats Up: West Bengal Awaits Crucial Vote
Tragic Incident Raises Tensions in West Bengal: 12-Year-Old's Suspected Suicide Sparks Political Uproar