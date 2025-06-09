Honoring a Tribal Legend: Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute to Birsa Munda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has honored the memory of Birsa Munda, marking his death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute. Munda, a revered tribal leader, is celebrated across India for his role in the fight for tribal rights.

Banerjee announced on social media platform X that a college in North Bengal has been named after Munda, highlighting the state's pride in commemorating his legacy. She also declared a public holiday on Munda's birthday, November 15, observed nationally as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Munda, whose pivotal contributions to tribal empowerment are remembered nationwide, died in the Old Central Jail of Ranchi on June 9, 1900, and remains a symbol of courage and resilience for many.