Discovering Europe's Hidden Gems: A New Perspective with Minor Hotels

Amid Europe's bustling tourist season, Minor Hotels unveils unique retreats that promise serenity and sophistication. From historic palaces to riverside havens, their offerings provide insights into Europe's quiet corners, far from the usual trails.

The Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel, in the heart of Austria, blends imperial grandeur with modern luxury, after its extensive renovation. Gastronomic delights and local architectural tours enrich the experience, all complemented by Vienna's famed thermal rituals.

Delving into Budapest's historic charm, the Anantara New York Palace Budapest offers Belle Époque elegance paired with culinary tours. Visitors in Italy can bask in the tranquil allure of the NH Collection Alagna Mirtillo Rosso, perfectly set for adventure amidst the Alps' stunning beauty. In Portugal, Tivoli Kopke Porto Gaia uncovers Port wine's rich legacy with its luxurious riverside ambiance.