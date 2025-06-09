Kristin Chenoweth Praises 'Wicked: For Good' Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Renowned actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth has shared her thoughts on her appearance in 'Wicked: For Good', following a cameo alongside Idina Menzel in the first installment. As originally reported by E! News, Chenoweth and Menzel, known for their roles as Glinda and Elphaba in the Broadway classic, have been thrilled to see Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande embody their iconic characters in the ongoing film series.

'Wicked: For Good' not only features Erivo and Grande but also showcases a stellar ensemble including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee. Helmed by director Jon M. Chu with screenplays penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, the film continues to enchant fans old and new.

Reflecting on the sequel's premiere, Chenoweth expressed her enthusiastic approval on social media, praising the performances and storytelling. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande acknowledged Chenoweth's influence on her own artistic journey, expressing deep admiration and gratitude for her mentor, particularly during their time on 'Hairspray Live'.

(With inputs from agencies.)