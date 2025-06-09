Left Menu

Kristin Chenoweth Praises 'Wicked: For Good' Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

In 'Wicked: For Good', Kristin Chenoweth lauds Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's performances. Reprising iconic roles as Elphaba and Glinda, the sequel features a star-studded cast under Jon M. Chu's direction. Chenoweth expressed excitement over the film's release and the return of familiar faces in the beloved musical's continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:19 IST
Kristin Chenoweth Praises 'Wicked: For Good' Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
Kristin Chenoweth (Image source: Instagram/ @kchenoweth). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth has shared her thoughts on her appearance in 'Wicked: For Good', following a cameo alongside Idina Menzel in the first installment. As originally reported by E! News, Chenoweth and Menzel, known for their roles as Glinda and Elphaba in the Broadway classic, have been thrilled to see Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande embody their iconic characters in the ongoing film series.

'Wicked: For Good' not only features Erivo and Grande but also showcases a stellar ensemble including Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee. Helmed by director Jon M. Chu with screenplays penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, the film continues to enchant fans old and new.

Reflecting on the sequel's premiere, Chenoweth expressed her enthusiastic approval on social media, praising the performances and storytelling. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande acknowledged Chenoweth's influence on her own artistic journey, expressing deep admiration and gratitude for her mentor, particularly during their time on 'Hairspray Live'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025