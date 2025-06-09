Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Cultural Renaissance: Digitizing Dialects and Celebrating Literature

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami encourages the promotion and preservation of the state's dialects and folk traditions through digitization. Key initiatives include a linguistic map, e-library, and literary festivals. Efforts aim to engage youth, enhance literary honors, and preserve cultural heritage, promising a vibrant cultural future for the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan to prioritize the digitization of the state's dialects, folk music, and literature. In a decisive meeting, Dhami proposed extensive measures to safeguard and cultivate local dialects, folk tales, and songs. These initiatives aim to engage more people, especially younger generations, in the cultural fabric of the state.

Among the measures suggested were the creation of a comprehensive linguistic map and hosting a festival dedicated to Uttarakhand's languages and literature. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of increasing exposure to folk languages through school activities and multimedia content, fostering a deeper appreciation among children and the youth.

Additionally, the meeting resolved to enhance the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman award, boost regional literary activities, and document unique traditional practices like Pandavani singing in Jaunsar Bawar. The Sansthan will also compile works by famed dramatist Govind Ballabh Pant and older publications by local authors, as part of a broader effort to revive the state's rich literary heritage.

