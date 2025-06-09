Maharashtra's Balancing Act: Tradition vs. Environment in Ganesh Idol Immersion
The Maharashtra government plans to develop a policy for the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in an environmentally safe manner. Minister Ashish Shelar stressed balancing cultural traditions with ecological responsibility. The government aims to address concerns of idol-makers while complying with legal guidelines set by environmental authorities.
The Maharashtra government is set to unveil a new policy focused on the environmentally safe immersion of Ganesh idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP). This initiative, announced by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, aims to address the concerns of traditional idol-makers while aligning with environmental guidelines.
Shelar engaged with idol-makers to address challenges arising from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) restrictions on PoP idols. He emphasised that crafting, selling, and immersing PoP Ganesh idols remain legal, and vowed to ensure proper arrangements for their immersion.
In consultation with the Advocate General and informed by the Anil Kakodkar-led committee's findings, the government plans to present evidence supporting lawful immersion practices. Shelar highlighted the challenge of balancing traditional festivals with ecological responsibilities, noting that prior government actions had already alleviated some issues for idol makers.
