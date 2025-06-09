Left Menu

Embarking on a Regal Journey: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bharat Gaurav Train Inaugurates

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bharat Gaurav tourist train embarked on its inaugural journey from Mumbai, covering significant sites linked to the Maratha king's legacy. Flagged off by Maharashtra's political leaders, the IRCTC train promises a rich experience through Maharashtra's historical forts and cultural landmarks.

Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:54 IST
  India

The much-anticipated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bharat Gaurav tourist train launched its first voyage from Mumbai, seeking to celebrate the legendary Maratha ruler's life and contributions. With 710 passengers on board, the train departed from CSMT, inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and an array of other dignitaries.

This unique initiative, a collaboration between IRCTC, the Maharashtra government, and Indian Railways, aims to offer a deep dive into Shivaji Maharaj's rich history and heritage. The train will traverse through critical historical sites such as Raigad, Shivneri, and Pratapgarh forts over a five-day itinerary, providing a unique insight into the legendary leader's past.

The comprehensive tour package includes guided sightseeing, accommodations, meals, and insurance, ensuring a memorable experience for history buffs and tourists. The initiative seeks to combine educational value with comfort, mapping an expansive cultural trail across Maharashtra's storied landscapes.

