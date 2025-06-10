Jonathan Daviss to Lead in Snoop Dogg Biopic Directed by Craig Brewer

Jonathan Daviss, star of Netflix's 'Outer Banks,' will portray Snoop Dogg in an upcoming biopic, marking a significant leap in his career. The film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Craig Brewer and produced by Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer, and Sara Ramaker under the banner of Death Row Pictures.

This biographical project, backed by Universal Pictures, provides a deep dive into Snoop Dogg's extraordinary journey from a trailblazing hip-hop artist to a widely acclaimed entertainment figure. The initiative marks the first film under Death Row Pictures' deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, reflecting a strategic expansion of the iconic brand.

Universal has a notable history of success with hip-hop-centered biopics, such as 'Straight Outta Compton' and '8 Mile.' This new project aims to build on that legacy, adding to the increasing popularity and critical acclaim of music-themed films in Hollywood.

