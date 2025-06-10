Gauri Khan Revolutionizes Interior Design with New Delhi Experience Centre

Gauri Khan, a leading figure in the Indian interior design scene, has transformed the spaces of high-profile clients such as filmmaker Karan Johar and designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, over her 13-year career. Khan's journey began with the renovation of her own home, Mannat. Her ability to create uniquely beautiful spaces has solidified her status in the industry.

In an exclusive exchange with ANI, Khan shared her guiding principles for budding designers, emphasizing the importance of staying true to one's creative instincts and avoiding the pitfalls of fleeting trends. She believes that timeless design hinges on authenticity, stemming from an understanding of clients' stories and lifestyles.

This week, Khan launched the Gauri Khan Designs Experience Centre in New Delhi, a one-of-a-kind venture that permits visitation by appointment only. The Centre is designed to be an evocative haven, enabling visitors to touch, feel, and experience her distinguished work firsthand. With lifestyle zones highlighting the integration of furniture into real settings, the Centre showcases not just design elements but narratives woven through space, staying true to Khan's celebrated design philosophy.

