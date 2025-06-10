Left Menu

Gauri Khan Revolutionizes Interior Design with New Delhi Experience Centre

Gauri Khan, a renowned Indian interior designer, unveiled her first Experience Centre in New Delhi, offering a unique, immersive service. Her design philosophy emphasizes individuality, authenticity, and timelessness. The Center showcases curated spaces that reflect her signature blend of glamour and comfort, serving as an inspiration for aspiring designers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:11 IST
Gauri Khan Revolutionizes Interior Design with New Delhi Experience Centre
Celebrated designer and film producer Gauri Khan (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gauri Khan, a leading figure in the Indian interior design scene, has transformed the spaces of high-profile clients such as filmmaker Karan Johar and designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, over her 13-year career. Khan's journey began with the renovation of her own home, Mannat. Her ability to create uniquely beautiful spaces has solidified her status in the industry.

In an exclusive exchange with ANI, Khan shared her guiding principles for budding designers, emphasizing the importance of staying true to one's creative instincts and avoiding the pitfalls of fleeting trends. She believes that timeless design hinges on authenticity, stemming from an understanding of clients' stories and lifestyles.

This week, Khan launched the Gauri Khan Designs Experience Centre in New Delhi, a one-of-a-kind venture that permits visitation by appointment only. The Centre is designed to be an evocative haven, enabling visitors to touch, feel, and experience her distinguished work firsthand. With lifestyle zones highlighting the integration of furniture into real settings, the Centre showcases not just design elements but narratives woven through space, staying true to Khan's celebrated design philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025