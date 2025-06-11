Left Menu

Ballard: Unveiling Dark Secrets in the City of Angels

Ballard, a spin-off of the show Bosch, premieres on Prime Video on July 9. It features Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, who leads the LAPD's Cold Case Division. The series uncovers deep conspiracies within the LAPD, dealing with unsolved crimes, personal trauma, and dangerous conspiracies.

The highly anticipated spin-off series, 'Ballard,' is set to premiere on streaming service Prime Video on July 9. Starring Maggie Q in the lead role, the series is a derivative of Michael Connelly's popular Bosch universe.

Renowned actor Maggie Q takes on the mantle of Detective Renée Ballard, who leads the LAPD's cold case division in this thrilling new series. As Ballard delves into the depths of Los Angeles' most vexing unsolved crimes, she uncovers a potential conspiracy within the LAPD itself, adding intensity to her mission.

'Ballard' promises not only to unravel neglected cases but also to navigate the protagonist's journey through personal challenges and professional obstacles. With the support of her team and the retired detective Harry Bosch, the series promises gripping drama and suspenseful storytelling.

